Two more leaked audios of Dr Yasmin surface

Another audio leak, purportedly featuring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid and President Arif Alvi surfaced Wednesday regarding the ongoing police operation at Zaman Park. In the leaked audio – second of the day – a woman, believed to be Yasmin Rashid, could be heard allegedly telling President Alvi about the deteriorating situation outside Zaman Park. During the phone call, Rashid purportedly asked the president to talk to someone as the situation is getting out of control and could lead to the deaths of several workers and policemen. “The party workers have started throwing Molotov cocktails and the situation is very bad. I need you to talk to someone before any bloodshed takes place,” she could be heard in the leaked audio.

Earlier in the day, an audio leak, purportedly featuring PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid and Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah, surfaced regarding the police operation in Zaman Park. During the phone call, Rashid could be heard instructing the former interior minister to direct party workers to reach Zaman Park, or they will not be given a party ticket. At this, Shah says that he is informing the party workers. Yasmin Rashid, while verifying the authenticity of the audio leak, said that there was nothing controversial in it. “I am the party’s president, will I not call on my people?” she asked.