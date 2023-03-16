Standing up for PUBLIC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday urged the judiciary and the establishment not to become a party to the ‘London plan’.

Displaying tear gas shells that he claimed had been found around his residence, the PTI chief dismissed all Toshakhana charges against him as “frivolous”. He also maintained that the court where he has been summoned is not “safe”.

Imran maintained that those currently in the government are the same people who were behind the Wazirabad attack during his party’s long march.

“All I had asked for was security,” he said claiming that on his last appearances at the LHC and the IHC, “there was no security and no protection” whatsoever.

“It is unprecedented that an ex-prime minister faces a murderous attack and after that, he is refused security and it is this [security] that we are requesting for in court and that judge, in turn, issued warrants against me,” Imran said. The ousted premier maintained that the “warrants simply said that the police should ensure my appearance in court”, and added that the LHCBA president is willing to ensure the same a surety bond.

The PTI chief also said that his “bag was packed” and told his supporters that he was ready to go, but “all our workers knew that they have suffered custodial torture […] and out of that fear they have been fighting outside since last night”. “I ask what need was there to send the rangers? They were climbing the wall of my house and were about to enter. What crime did I commit that the rangers were sent to attack me here?” he questioned, “And when the rangers and our people will come face to face against each other, will anyone then believe that our establishment is neutral? And should we ever pit the armed forces and civilians against each other?” “When the TLP was marching towards Islamabad, the army chief had told at that time that ‘we will never bring the military to oppose civilians’, then why is he doing this now?” Imran said.

“Since my ouster, I have tried my best that I might not be the cause of any violence in this country,” he said maintaining that the PTI had always remained peaceful and whenever the possibility of any untoward event emerged, the event was cancelled in the interest of the country. Imran implored “the powerful quarters that control the country” – which he clarified were not a part of the government – that if they “care about Pakistan”, they should introspect “where the country is going”. “What will happen if I am sent to jail? Life and death are up to Allah as is one’s dignity, what will happen? The party will only become stronger, he said but warned that the repercussions for the country would be adverse.

“I have no control over the crowd outside,” the PTI chief said as he warned that if the “attacks’ continue “the matter will get out of everyone’s hands”. “All our hopes cling on to the judiciary and the establishment,” he said as he urged them not to become a party to the ‘London plan’. In an earlier video message, Imran said police were refusing to accept an ‘undertaking’ guaranteeing his presence before the court that had issued his arrest warrants, which he claimed was ‘only mala fide’. In a video message recorded at his Lahore residence, the former premier said “as of yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon, Zaman Park looked as though it was occupied Kashmir” as he questioned why the police felt the need to “attack” people and cause harm to property with “water canons and tear gas shelling”. “I don’t understand it,” he said maintaining that he had been granted bail until March 18 and that “they were aware why I am not going to F-8 Kachehri [district and sessions court] Islamabad, [it is] because there have been two terrorist attacks at that court where lawyers and judges have been martyred”.