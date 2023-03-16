Petrol price raised by Rs5, diesel Rs13

The government on Wednesday increased the prices of petrol and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs5 and Rs13 per litre, respectively. “In the last fortnight, Platts Singapore prices registered an increase. This along with a depreciation of Pak rupee has resulted in an increase of POL (petroleum, oil and lubricant) products in Pakistan,” a press release issued by the Finance Division said. It said that as a result, the price of petrol and diesel had been increased by Rs5 and Rs13, respectively. The press release added that the increase in the price of kerosene had been kept at Rs2.56 “by reducing government dues on it”. “[The] price of light diesel oil (LDO) has been kept constant by adjusting government dues as well,” the press release added. After the latest revision, the price of petrol has risen to Rs272 per litre while the price of HSD is Rs293 per litre. The cost of kerosene has jumped to Rs190.29 per litre while LDO remains Rs184.68 per litre. The new prices will be effective from March 16 (today).