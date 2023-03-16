Imran using women, children for politics

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying the latter was doing politics on women and children. Maryam Nawaz presided over the meeting of Lahore Division, during which she said that her party will contest the elections and win. “We will not accept selection like in the past. We did not get complete relief from the elements of conspiracies,” she said. Lavishing praise on the PML-N supremo, she said, “Nawaz Sharif is the leader with courage who protected his workers. Nawaz came from London and went to jail with his daughter in the bogus cases. That is what bravery is all about.” She said that the PML-N always gave respect to the nation, made economic progress and provided facilities to people. She said that Nawaz Sharif was the leader who had always protected his party workers and the people of Pakistan at large, while Imran Khan was using women and children as a shield for his protection.

She said the PML-N youth were torch-bearers of the prestige of Pakistan. “I feel pride to see the spirit of youth and women who are looking determined for progress of the country,” she added. Maryam said that people wanted to play role as a team for development of Pakistan under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. She said that her party would contest elections and win with a thumping majority. “We never accepted any selection in the past, nor we will let it happen in future,” she thundered. The struggle for balanced scales was under way to give honour to vote. Only giving respect to vote could help provide justice to people,” she added.