GB police chief removed

The federal government on Wednesday transferred Gilgit-Baltistan Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Saeed from his post in the wake of the information minister’s claim that GB police force was being used against Punjab police in the latter’s attempt to arrest PTI chief Imran Khan from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. Saeed was ordered to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect until further orders, according to a notification from the division. A separate notification said that Dar Ali Khan Khattak was now transferred and posted as the GB IGP with immediate effect. Earlier in the day, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that a “Gilgit-Baltistan force” was being used to attack Punjab police “who are trying to implement court orders to detain Imran Khan”.