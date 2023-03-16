PTI proving a nightmare for coalition govt: Shibli

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday said the incumbent coalition government attacked the Zaman Park with its full force because it could not defeat the PTI chief Imran Khan in the elections. He said while talking to media that the perpetrators of the Peshawar mosque attack were still at large despite the passage of once month but the whole focus was to arrest Imran Khan. He said mockingly that when the government attacked Zaman Park, it seemed the government invaded Kashmir. Faraz highlighted that the PTI proved nightmare for the ruling setup because the people now stood behind Imran Khan and the incumbent government and its facilitators enjoyed no support among the masses. He alleged that Maryam Nawaz was an expert of audio and video leaks, while mentioning the release of audio leak of President Alvi as shameful.