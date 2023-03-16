Always stood against arrest of political leaders: Khaqan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Wednesday he always stood against the arrest of the political leaders. Speaking to the media, Abbasi expressed his views in connection with the potential arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying the court issued arrest warrants for the latter as he did not appear before the court. He suggested the deposed premier to surrender himself, as he would get the bail. He said the government did not issue arrest warrants for Imran Khan, but the court did. In connection with the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Abbasi said he was not aware of the latter’s return. However, Nawaz Sharif will return to the country ahead of the elections, he added. Clearing the air over taking gifts from Toshakhana, Abbasi said, “I have taken the Toshakhana gifts as per the law. I have not earned any profit from these gifts.”