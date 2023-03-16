UCP moot discusses pressing issues related to climate change

The Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Central Punjab organized inaugural ceremony of the International Conference on Climate Change: Challenges and Responses. The conference, which was began on 15th March 2023, brought together esteemed guests, policymakers, academicians, climate change activists and researchers from around the globe to discuss the pressing issues related to climate change.

The conference focused on various themes including Climate Change and National Security, Impacts of Climate Change on Global Economy, Climate Change and Social Transformation, Impact of Climate Change on Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing, Climate Change and Global Environmental Politics, Global Responses to Climate Change, Environmental Diplomacy and Climate Justice, Climate Hazards and Policymaking, and Climate Change and SDGs.

Justice Jawad Hassan, a judge of Lahore High Court, was the keynote speaker. He shared about his contribution to the field of climate change. He presided over a landmark case related to smog and pollution in Lahore, directing the Punjab government to take necessary steps to improve air quality. He has also delivered lectures on environmental law, climate change and human rights, and established Pakistan’s first National Judicial Policy on Climate Change. His efforts have increased awareness and inspired other judges to take action in addressing climate change.

Mr. Michael Rossman (Deputy Mission Director USAID), and His Excellency Mr. Jakob Linulf (Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan), graced the occasion with their presence as guests of honors and provided valuable insights on the topic. The guests of honors provided valuable insights on the pressing issue of climate change, sharing their expertise and experiences with the attendees. Their presence was greatly appreciated, and their contributions to the event were instrumental in raising awareness and understanding of the challenges faced by our planet. The event served as a reminder of the importance of taking action to mitigate the effects of climate change and the need for collaboration between nations to achieve sustainable development.

The event was opened by Dean Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, UCP, Prof. Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt, who welcomed and thanked all the esteemed guests, faculty and participants for their contribution to this important conference.

The Pro-rector, UCP, Dr. Nassr Ikram gave concluding remarks on the inaugural session and shared his valuable thoughts.

After the inaugural ceremony, the sessions on climate change were held. The sessions were chaired by a panel of distinguished individuals, including Professor Emeritus Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed from Stockholm University, Former Ambassador Nadeem Riyaz, Dr. Bilveer Singh from the National University of Singapore, and Environmental Lawyer and Activist Mr. Ahmad Rafay Alam. The sessions focused on various themes, including Climate Change and National Security, Climate Change and Global Economy, and Global Responses to Climate Change. The discussions were thought-provoking and highlighted the urgent need for action to mitigate the effects of climate change. The event provided a platform for experts to share their insights and experiences, promoting a better understanding of the challenges faced by our planet.

Dr. Nassr Ikram, the Pro-rector of the University of Central Punjab, presented souvenirs to the esteemed guests of the International Conference on Climate Change. These souvenirs were made of plastic-free material, promoting sustainable practices. The gesture demonstrated the University’s commitment to the environment and highlighted the importance of reducing plastic waste.

The International Conference on Climate Change: Challenges and Responses was a successful event, with participants gaining insights and sharing knowledge on the pressing issue of climate change. We are grateful to all the speakers and participants for their contribution and we hope to continue such initiatives in the future.

The conference continues today. The sessions are based on these themes; Climate Hazards and Policymaking, Global Environmental Politics and Environmental Diplomacy, Climate Change and Social Transformation, and Other Related Themes. The panel of chairs included Mr. Ahmad Nazir Warraich, Dean of EDI at the National School of Public Policy, Ms. Aisha Khan, Head of Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change, Professor Emeritus Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed from Stockholm University, and Environmental Lawyer and Activist Mr. Ahmad Rafay Alam.

After the sessions, there would be concluding ceremony followed by a musical performance. Mr Kamran Lashari, Director General · Walled City of Lahore Authority would grace the concluding ceremony as Chief Guest.