Farhat Jabeen assumes additional charge of DGPR

News Desk

Information Group Senior Officer Additional Secretary Admin Information and Culture Department Punjab Farhat Jabeen has taken charge of additional responsibilities of Director General Public Relations Punjab as per notification of the Government of Punjab. She has also served in Press Information Department PID Planning Commission Finance, PM House, Tourism, Alhamra Arts Council and WAPDA House. On account of her vast experience in Secretariate & Information Services she has been assigned additional responsibilities of DGPR.

