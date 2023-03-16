Daily Times

Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 16 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Karachi PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Islamabad PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Peshawar PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Quetta PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Sialkot PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Attock PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Gujranwala PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Jehlum PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Multan PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Bahawalpur PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Gujrat PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Nawabshah PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Chakwal PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Hyderabad PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Nowshehra PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Sargodha PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Faisalabad PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310
Mirpur PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310

 

