Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 16 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699. Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. Today’s gold rates in Pakistan – 16 March 2023 City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310 Karachi PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310 Islamabad PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310 Peshawar PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310 Quetta PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310 Sialkot PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310 Attock PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310 Gujranwala PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310 Jehlum PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310 Multan PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310 Bahawalpur PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310 Gujrat PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310 Nawabshah PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310 Chakwal PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310 Hyderabad PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310 Nowshehra PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310 Sargodha PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310 Faisalabad PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310 Mirpur PKR 202,200 PKR 2,310