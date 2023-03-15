Gold prices up by Rs.900 to Rs.202,400 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.900 and was sold at Rs.202,400 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs.201,500 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.771 to Rs.173,525 from Rs.172,754, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs.159.065 from Rs.158,358. The price of per tola increased by Rs.30 to Rs.2,150 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.25.72 to Rs.1,843.27. The price of gold in the international market increased by US$20 to $1924 against its sale at $1904, the association reported.