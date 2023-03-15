Hashoo School of Hospitality Management collaborates with Iqra University, Karachi

Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) has recently signed an Agreement with the Iqra University, Karachi (IU) for hospitality educational based projects and skill development programs for the youth, in Karachi, Pakistan.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Haseeb Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, and Dr. Mirza Amin Ullah Haq, Registrar, Iqra University, Main Campus, during a special ceremony, attended by Mr. Naveed Lakhani, Chairman, Iqra University, Dr. Zaki Rashidi, Director of Bahria Campus, along with the senior management of Hashoo Group and Iqra University faculty members. “Today is a very important day in the history of HSHM as we are partnering with the most iconic institute of Pakistan, Iqra University” said Mr. Haseeb Gardezi. “The shortage of skilled and experienced leaders in the hospitality and tourism industry is a pressing issue in Pakistan. To address this, earlier we introduced the HSHM programme in Islamabad, KPK and now in Karachi, aiming to train and equip hospitality students with the necessary skills to meet industry demands in all the major cities of Pakistan. Upon graduation, the students will be offered guaranteed job placements at Hashoo Hotels across Pakistan”, he further added.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zaki, Director, Iqra University, Bharia Town campus spoke at length regarding the partnership. He emphasized that academia coming close to industry will accrue positive dividends for both partners. He showed his resolve to ensure that this new program will attract many potential students as it has a lot of scope for future. During his address to the audience, Mr. Naveed Lakhani emphasized the significance of the hospitality industry in Pakistan. He further explained the necessity of education in hospitality and tourism in Pakistan, which would provide students with global opportunities. Mr. Lakhani expressed that the faculty at Iqra University is enthusiastic about this partnership and will work towards making it successful. He also expressed his interest in future collaborations with Hashoo Group in various fields.

HSHM, the leading institute in the hospitality and tourism education industry, has been operating in Islamabad for over a year and a half, with the first batch of students to graduate in September 2023. To expand their reach, earlier HSHM partnered with IMSciences in Peshawar and are now teaming up with Iqra University in Karachi, an institution that has been in operation for over two decades. The admissions are open for HSHM courses which will be available at the IU Main Campus, a purpose-built, 13-storey educational infrastructure, offering unparalleled on-campus facilities to its students. HSHM’s goal is to connect with Pakistan’s youth, offering practicals, internships, and guaranteed job placements at Hashoo Group hotels. With a global curriculum, along with seasoned faculty from around the world, HSHM is looking forward to providing world-class education in hospitality, tourism, and hotel management by expanding to other cities across Pakistan.