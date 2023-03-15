Nestlé Pakistan to plant 100,000 trees this year

Nestlé Pakistan will be planting 100,000 trees this year around its operational areas to support its endeavors to reduce its carbon footprint in its ambition to achieve net zero by 2050. To kick off, Nestlé donated 5,000 trees to Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) for a plantation drive at Jilani Park, Lahore under its employee volunteer program – Nestlé Cares.

Leading the activity, Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan said, “Under the umbrella of Nestlé Cares, we aim to foster behavior change by engaging our employees in volunteer activities.”

“We are committed to being a force for good throughout our value chain by Creating Shared Value,” he said, adding that planting trees is one of the ways to “protect, renew, and restore natural resources while strengthening communities, and bringing our purpose and values to life.”

Speaking on the occasion, Tahir Wattoo, Director of General Parks & Horticulture Authority said, “In light of the effects of climate change, it is a national responsibility of every citizen to work towards a greener Pakistan. I would like to thank Nestlé Pakistan and their employees for stepping forward with this generous donation and performing their civic duty.”

Nestlé Pakistan will continue its tree plantation activities with different stakeholders and partners around its operational areas for the rest of the year. This initiative is aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 13 and 15, Climate Action, and Life on Land respectively.