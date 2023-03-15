School closed amid political chaos in Lahore

The district administration declared on Wednesday that all educational institutions would remain closed on account of the prevailing law and order situation in Lahore.

A notification to this effect was also issued by Lahore Commissioner Ali Randhawa.

“All public and private educational institutions will remain closed in Garhi Shahu, Jail Road, Mall Road, and Mian Mir,” the notification read.

The decision comes as school vans, ambulances, and the general public got stuck at different places in the provincial capital on Tuesday following clashes between police and PTI supporters outside Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park as they tried to detain PTI chief on a court order.

In the early hours of Wednesday, tensions were high in Lahore as police made another attempt to apprehend former prime minister Imran Khan. However, they encountered resistance from hundreds of his supporters who had gathered in front of Imran Khan’s home in Zaman Park.

The police failed to arrest the former premier despite the passage of 19 hours as PTI workers laid siege to the path leading to Imran Khan’s residence as well as Canal Road.

Workers and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took control of Zaman Park Lahore on Tuesday night after engaging in an hour-long confrontation with police who had arrived to arrest the former prime minister Imran Khan.