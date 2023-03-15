Iman Ali’s pictures break the Internet

Pakistan’s leading film star Iman Ali broke the internet with her set of pictures going viral across social media sites.

On Monday, the ‘Tich Button’ star treated her followers on the photo and video sharing application with a bunch of glam, close-up shots of herself from a photo shoot.

Ali wrote the quote “Leave a little sparkle everywhere you go,” along with a sparkle emoji in the caption of the four-picture gallery. The stunning clicks see the diva in an understated solid black top, while the complete focus was on her glam makeup and big, voluminous hair.

The look was loved by a huge fanbase of Iman Ali on the gram and drew numerous compliments from her fans and showbiz fellows alike. Taking to the comments section of the post, a social user wrote, “Ur by far most stunning & sorted celebrity of Pakistan. Class apart!” while another hailed, “Once a queen always a queen.”

Instagrammers even compared her beauty to that of Indian veteran Rekha and American actor Megan Fox. Meanwhile, on the work front, Iman Ali returned to the big screen with ‘Tich Button’ after years-long hiatus. The multi-starrer flick headlined by Farhan Saeed, Feroze Khan, and Sonya Hussyn with Ali, and directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, hit theatres on November 25, last year.

The film was a Box Office success.