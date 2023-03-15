BTS from ‘Kuch Ankahi’ OST ‘Dildara’ goes viral!

The new OST ‘Dildara’ of star-studded serial ‘Kuch Ankahi’ is out now and a dance BTS from the video is going viral on social media.

As the makers unveiled the romantic OST of the show earlier this week, showbiz heartthrob Bilal Abbas Khan treated his 2.4 million Instagram followers with a BTS clip of the dance practice.

The clip is viral on social media and fans are in awe of the chemistry shared by Khan and super stunning Sajal Aly, on the melodious track by musician Azaan Sami Khan. The lyrics of ‘Dildara’ are penned by Khalish.

About ‘Kuch Ankahi’, the mega drama serial is headlined by A-list trio Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan and Sheheryar Munawar.

The ensemble supporting cast of the show features Qudsia Ali, Adnan Samad Khan, Mira Sethi, Ali Safina, Emaan Khan, Babar Ali, Vaneeza Ahmed, Musaddiq Malek and TV veterans Mohammed Ahmed and Irsa Ghazal.

The family play is helmed by seasoned film and TV director Nadeem Baig, while the script is penned by veteran actor-writer Mohammed Ahmed. Six Sigma Entertainment of Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib is the production banner for the project made in collaboration with Kashf Foundation.

‘Kuch Ankahi’ airs every Saturday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.