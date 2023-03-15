I’ve exercised my demons: Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan were among the most talked about couples in the late 90s and the early 2000s. As the duo featured first in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, they reportedly began dating during the film’s filming.

The couple had a lowkey relationship, and unfortunately, after being together for two years, they parted ways.

The impact of their brief relationship is still evident as both of them are one of the biggest Bollywood stars. There have been various instances where the former Miss Universe avoided discussing her previous relationship with Salman. Recalling a similar incident, Aishwarya once gave a befitting reply with her glare, leaving the audience in splits.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once conversed with Simi Garewal, where she was asked to “look back at the Salman episode objectively”. Aishwarya replied by saying, “I think I have quite shut it out. I think I wouldn’t want to get into looking at it any which way and especially on a public platform.”

When the host asked, “Do you feel negative about it? Aishwarya clapped back and said, “I’ve exercised my demons; it’s a thing of the past; it needs to be left right there.” Simi tried to get more scoop and asked again how she looked back and whether it hurt. Aishwarya replied by explaining why she avoids talking about ‘certain situations and aspects of her life’; she said, “I am not a soloist”.

In addition to her previous comments, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talked about the walls people perceive about her. “I am not a person who lives life on an I, Me and Myself basis. With me comes my family. My loved ones. People I love and care about very, very deeply. So there is an obvious wall. There is no denial of it”, said the actress.