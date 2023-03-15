Shahrukh Khan elated over ‘RRR’ and ‘Elephant Whispers’ success at the Oscars

Shah Rukh penned a congratulatory note for the makers and team of RRR and The Elephant Whisperers sending virtual hugs.

He also thanked filmmaker SS Rajamouli for opening doors for the India film industry.

“Big hug to @guneetm & @EarthSpectrum for Elephant Whisperers. And @mmkeeravaani #ChandraBose ji @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 thank u for showing us all, the way to do it. Both Oscars truly inspirational!!”

RRR’s Song Natu Natu won the Best Original Song award at the Oscars. Meanwhile, The Elephant Whisperers received an award for Documentary Short Film.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in film Pathaan. The film turned out to be a blockbuster. Khan played a RAW agent in the film who is sent to exile but is called back to help authorities catch John Abraham, who plays an antagonist in the film. Siddharth Anand’s directorial film also featured Deepika Padukone in a vital role.