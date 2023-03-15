Here’s why Rihanna didn’t get paid for her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Rihanna shined bright like a diamond at the 2023 Super Bowl for free.

The “Needed Me” singer delivered an epic halftime show at the big game on Feb. 12. But despite delivering such an incredible performance, Rihanna won’t be getting a paycheck from the NFL for it. “We do not pay the artists,” NFL spokesperson Joanna Hunter told Forbes back in 2016. “We cover expenses and production costs.”

With that being said, Rihanna work, work, work, worked it on stage without pay from the National Football League. The halftime show featured the Grammy winner’s biggest hits such as “Diamonds,” “Umbrella” and “Pour It Up,” which was performed by the 34-year-old in an eye-catching red ensemble.

On top of captivating audiences with her vocals, Rihanna made headlines by revealing she is pregnant with her and and A$AP Rocky’s second child during the performance. A rep for the singer also confirmed to E! News Feb. 12 she is expecting.

In the audience, soon-to-be dad of two A$AP, who welcomed a baby boy with Rih in May, made it clear he was more than a fan of her performance. As seen in a video shared to the NFL’s Twitter Feb. 12, A$AP was all smiles while watching Rihanna perform at State Farm Stadium. At the time, the 34-year-old was captured recording her show with his phone and excitedly cheering her on.

After all, A$AP did declare prior to the show that he was the most pumped up of all her fans. “The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man,” he told Apple Music 1 in January, per People. “I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”

It seems on the entertainment industry front, 2023 has more in store for Rihanna beyond this Super Bowl show as A$AP hinted, “It is a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there.”