Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia

Bruce Willis’ family is giving an update on his health journey. Almost a year after the actor’s wife Emma Heming Willis, his ex Demi Moore, as well as kids Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, Tallulah Willis, 29, Mabel Willis, 10, and Evelyn Willis, 8, announced that he’d been diagnosed with aphasia, the group has now shared that his condition has progressed.

“Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis,” the message, posted to Instagram and signed by the Willis/Moore ladies, read. “In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing.”

Since sharing his initial diagnosis, they said they now have a “more specific diagnosis” of frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD. The statement added, “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.” They further explained what the diagnosis means for the 67-year-old on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website. “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone,” the note continued. “For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

The Die Hard star’s family went on to note that he would want to spread awareness and help others amid his health battle.

“Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same,” the statement concluded. “It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”

In March 2022, his family shared that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, which impacts a person’s ability to communicate. Aphasia is typically caused by brain damage to the area responsible for language expression and comprehension, according to Johns Hopkins. As a result, his family said he was stepping away from his acting career.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” his loved ones wrote on Instagram at the time. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.” He is also known for his roles in The Sixth Sense, Pulp Fiction, Moonlighting, Sin City and Moonrise Kingdom.