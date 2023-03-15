Ryan Seacrest leaving ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’ after six seasons

Ryan Seacrest is stepping away from his on-air daytime chair. After six seasons of co-hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan alongside Kelly Ripa, the 48-year-old announced on Feb. 16 that he is leaving the daytime talk show, calling it a “hard decision” and one that was “bittersweet.”

As for who will step in to replace the American Idol emcee? Kelly’s new co-host is someone very close to home: Her husband of 26 years, Mark Consuelos-which means the show will aptly be renamed Live With Kelly and Mark in the future.

“Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career,” Ryan said in a statement of his co-host, who has hosted the show since 2001. “She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together.”

Noting that he’s “made memories to last a lifetime” with the entire staff and crew, Ryan added, “it’s been a memorable ride and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark.”

But he’s not only the one emotional about his departure.