Ryan Reynolds celebrates new addition to his family

Ryan Reynolds wants to introduce fans to the newest member of his family. However, the actor isn’t referring to the new baby he and his wife Blake Lively reportedly welcomed recently. Instead, he announced on Feb. 14 that Emma Corrin is joining the Deadpool franchise.

“New addition to the family!” Ryan, 46, tweeted. “The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing Welcome, Emma Corrin!” And it looks like The Crown alum is thrilled to be a part of the team, writing on their Instagram Stories, “What a f–kin family!!!!!”

According to Deadline, Emma will be taking on a villain role in Deadpool 3. And they aren’t the only star joining the cast of the Marvel movie. Back in September, Ryan announced that Hugh Jackman is reprising his role as Wolverine-who he played in nine X-Men movies over nearly two decades-for the film, which is set to hit theaters in 2024.

The Free Guy alum’s playful take on the new announcement shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans.

After all, Ryan and Blake-who in addition to their newborn share daughters James, 8; Inez, 6; Betty 3-love to troll each other on social media.