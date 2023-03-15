Today’s gold price in Pakistan – 15 March 2023

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 200,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs172,240 Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699. Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. Today’s gold rates in Pakistan – 15 March 2023 City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295 Karachi PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295 Islamabad PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295 Peshawar PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295 Quetta PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295 Sialkot PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295 Attock PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295 Gujranwala PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295 Jehlum PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295 Multan PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295 Bahawalpur PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295 Gujrat PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295 Nawabshah PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295 Chakwal PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295 Hyderabad PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295 Nowshehra PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295 Sargodha PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295 Faisalabad PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295 Mirpur PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295