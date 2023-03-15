Megan Fox reacts to Machine Gun Kelly cheating claim before deleting her Instagram

The simulation may have just went bad. A comment from Megan Fox’s since-deleted Instagram account is raising eyebrows amid rumors that the Jennifer’s Body star has split from fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. Underneath her cryptic final post before deactivating her account on Feb. 12, a follower noted, “He probably got with Sophie.”

The 36-year-old fired back, “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

So who exactly is Megan referring to? Sophie Lloyd a guitarist who joined MGK on his Mainstream Sellout Tour in 2022. The London-born rocker, 27, just released her latest single Do or Die in Nov.22. She most recently was spotted with MGK, 32, and their bandmates at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party in Arizona Feb. 11.

Megan’s original Feb. 12 post featured snaps of the actress and her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos posing in an airport bathroom as well as a video a fire pit with a burning envelope inside.

Quoting Beyoncé’s song “Pray You Catch Me,” from her 2016 album Lemonade, Megan captioned the post, “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.”

But the Transformers actress didn’t stop there, making some changes to her follow count. She went from following zero accounts to three: Eminem, Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet. However, she deleted her page all together that day.

And although it’s been three days since the last time we saw Megan’s face on Instagram, the twin flames were spotted out at an appointment in Los Angeles Feb. 13, per Daily Mail.

The split rumors come just a week after the couple attended the 2023 Grammys together on Feb. 5, where the musician received his first Grammy nod for Best Rock Album (which he lost to Ozzy Osbourne). Megan paid tribute to the “Emo Girl” singer a few days later.

“Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination,” she wrote on Instagram Feb. 7. “You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you.”

E! News has reached out to Megan and MGK for comment on the split rumors and hasn’t heard back.