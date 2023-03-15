Hailey Bieber defends Kendall and amid Photoshopping claims

Hailey Bieber has only the best intentions when it comes to BFF Kendall Jenner. After social media users accused the Kardashians star of photoshopping her hands in a recent bikini pic, Hailey entered the chat to come to her friend’s defense. “While you’re sitting here analyzing,” Hailey said in a Feb. 15 Instagram Stories clip as Kendall held out her hand for all to see. “Look how bizarre her hand looks normally. This is live. Live footage of the hand.” Hailey also wrote alongside her video that Kendall “been had long ass hands x fingers,” adding alien emojis. As for Kendall? She seemed to laugh off the chatter surrounding her hands, adding between laughs, “It’s crazy.” In case you missed it, the model shared a series of snaps to Instagram on Feb. 11, captioning her photo dump, “31 hours.” But it was the fourth photo of the 27-year-old crouching in a bikini as she placed her hand on the floor that gave fans pause, with tons of social media users accusing her of photoshopping her fingers. “What’s up with that hand tho,” one user wrote. Added another, “She did a bad photo shop, that doesn’t even look like a hand.”