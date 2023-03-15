Rupee sheds 68 paisas against dollar

The Pakistan rupee weakened by 68 paisa against the dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 28228 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.60. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 282.2 and Rs 285 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.35 and closed at Rs 301.82 against the last day’s closing of Rs 300.47, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 2.10, whereas an increase of Rs 2.97 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 342.99 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 340.02. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham increased by 19 paisa to Rs76.86 from Rs 76.67 whereas that of Saudi Riyal went up by 17 paisa to close at Rs 75.18.