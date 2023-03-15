China can help Pakistani farmers to increase added value of agricultural crops

China and Pakistan through cooperation projects can increase the added value and utilization rate of Pakistan’s agricultural products, helping local farmers increase their income, Chen Wei, Vice Mayor of Qingzhou City said on Tuesday. The transformation and output of our agricultural technology can generate profits, which is undoubtedly a win-win situation, he said in an exclusive interview with China Economic Net. A Documents of Understanding (DoU) was signed lately between the National University of Sciences and Technology, Pakistan (NUST), Weifang Engineering Vocational College, Qingzhou Municipal Government and Weifang National Comprehensive Pilot Agriculture Zone, through which four sides will carry out a series of high-level agricultural industrialization construction. “Transform our current agricultural infrastructure should be a priority among priorities,” Dr Hussain Ahmad Janjua, Principal, Atta-ur-Rahman School of Applied Biosciences (ASAB), NUST, highlighted. “Different initiatives such as the development of high-yielding varieties, seed hybridization projects, plant molecular biology and automation of farms are on our list.” In answer to Dr Janjua, Chen Wei said that the four sides have agreed to work together in promoting technology cooperation under the framework of CPEC, with the focus on the construction of the entire agricultural industry chain system, deep processing of agricultural products and related industrialization development. As for the future, we will begin with three aspects: standardized cultivation first, especially facility agriculture due to systematic agricultural facilities is one of the keys of agricultural modernization.” At present, the first demonstration park has started construction in Qingzhou, which can increase the utilization rate of idle wasteland in low hills by 5%-10%, release 40,000-80,000 mu (2667-5333 hectares) of land, and drive more than 10,000 people to achieve reemployment. “Secondly, precise crop fertilization and harvest loss reduction are also our focus. Based on soil composition tests and fertilizer field experiments, we’ll scientifically guide local farmers to improve fertilizer utilization efficiency and crop yield through formula fertilization. In addition, advanced agricultural machinery equipment and technology can also help Pakistani farmers to reduce the loss of machine harvest,” Pan added. “Last but not least, improving the level of the entire industrial chain of agricultural products needs to be resolved urgently in Pakistan. I hope to recommend our three characteristic industries of fruits, vegetables and flowers. We are expecting to share all technologies and experiences with Pakistani friends.”