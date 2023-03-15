Kajol shares video to show how to ‘sleep comfortably without banging your head’ on long car rides

Kajol has shared yet another hilarious video about how she has mastered the art of sleeping comfortably during long drives in her car. Kajol never fails to spread some humour with her hilarious posts on Instagram. On Tuesday, the actor shared a video from her long drive and claimed that she mastered the art of sleeping well in a car. The actor said it comes with a risk of banging one’s head repeatedly but she knows how to sleep safely. Sharing the video on Instagram, Kajol wrote, “CAUTION. Please do NOT try this without supervision.. It takes years of experience to sleep comfortably on long drives without banging your head at least 25 times on something or the other. It is an art! #IAmSerious #JustTryItAndSee.” Her fans also reacted to the post in a similar style. A fan wrote, “Udh jao ice-cream ki shop aagai (wake up, the ice-cream shop is here).” Another wrote, “Banging things is fine, but mam how to look this fine while sleeping??? @kajol” One more said, “Don’t forget to mention seat belt”. A person also called her a “sleeping beauty”.