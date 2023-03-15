BN and Master Paints-Newage qualify for semifinals

LAHORE: BN Polo and Master Paints-Newage Cables qualified for the semifinals of the Century Ventures National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup at Lahore Polo Club here on Tuesday. The first match of the day proved a thrilling encounter where BN Polo defeated Remounts by a narrow margin of 8-7. Baber Naseem was the hero of the match as he hammered an impressive hat-trick in BN Polo’s victory while Tito Ruiz Guinazu and Hamza Mawaz Khan banged in a brace each while Elena Venot contributed one goal. For Remounts, Shahid Imran, Jota Chavanne and Sawar Naeem thrashed in two goals each while Manuel Sundblad struck one. The second match of the day proved a one-sided affair, where Master Paints-Newage Cables comfortably beat DS Polo by 9-5. From Master Paints-Newage, Juan Cruz Greguol played extremely well and smashed six superb goals while Simon Prada hammered an inspiring hat-trick. For DS Polo, Hissam Ali Hyder thrashed in three goals and Javier Guererro struck two goals.