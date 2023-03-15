PITCHED BATTLE AT ZAMAN PARK AMID ATTEMPT TO ARREST IMRAN: Shelling and Shielding

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and police clashed on Tuesday in Lahore’s Zaman Park area after a contingent of the Islamabad police, along with armoured vehicles, reached party chief Imran Khan’s Lahore residence to arrest the former premier after non-bailable warrants were issued in the ongoing Toshakhana case against him.

Shortly after 2pm, armoured police vehicles arrived outside Zaman Park with the intention of arresting Imran Khan. Almost an hour after police arrived outside Zaman Park, police used a water cannon and tear gas against PTI supporters that had gathered outside Zaman Park in droves.

Footage broadcast on television showed police inching toward the residence behind an armoured vehicle that was dispersing PTI supporters with a water cannon. Supporters could also be seen pelting stones at the policemen.

Footage also showed PTI supporters being teargassed once police arrived close to the main gate of Zaman Park. The workers, who had covered their faces with pieces of cloth and were carrying bottles of water, continued to pelt stones at officials. The PTI also shared a video of tear gas shells being lobbed inside Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan.

Amid the chaos, Islamabad DIG (Operations) Bukhari – who was leading the police team – was injured. Footage aired on TV showed the senior police official struggling to walk as two other officials helped him. Later, the Islamabad police provided an update on the DIG, saying that he was doing well.

As the sun set, a heavy contingent of Rangers had been deployed outside Zaman Park. A helicopter was also seen circling above Zaman Park but it was not immediately clear if it was part of the law enforcers’ contingent.

The PTI also shared footage of its workers, some with pieces of cloth covering their face, still gathered outside Zaman Park. Some of the workers were also carrying sticks.

The Islamabad police said that five of its officials, including the DIG (Operations) had been injured after stones were pelted from the roof of Zaman Park. “Despite the pelting of stones, police refrained from taking extreme measures,” Islamabad police said on Twitter.

Earlier, while talking to the media, DIG Islamabad said: “We have come to comply with the warrant. We know the details of the case but cannot discuss”.

“Where will you take Imran Khan after arresting him?” a journalist asked the official. To this, DIG Bukhari said: “Let us first arrest him and then we will inform the media”.

The Islamabad police, in a tweet, also said legal action would be taken against those who were obstructing the implementation of the court orders regarding the PTI chief’s arrest.