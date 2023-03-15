Protests erupt in major cities

Protests broke out in Islamabad, Peshawar, Karachi and Rawalpindi after the PTI chief called on his supporters to “come out” following police’s use of tear gas and water cannons on supporters outside Zaman Park. In Karachi, PTI workers protested at 4K Chowrangi, 5 Star Chowrangi, Banaras Chowk, Al-Asif Square, Shaheen Chowk, Mirza Adam Khan Chowk, and Murghi Khana. Videos shared by the PTI’s Karachi chapter also showed workers gathered at Qayyumabad Chowrangi, II Chundrigar, Hassan Square and Sohrab Goth. The PTI claimed that Sindh police fired tear gas shells at its workers and supporters at Hassan Square to disperse the crowd. Footage shared by the party showed party workers running away amid the sound of gunfire. In Peshawar, a large number of PTI supporters demonstrated outside the press club. Workers also blocked Sher shah Suri road and marched towards the Governor House. Islamabad police said that PTI protesters had blocked Tarnol Road but timely action had been taken to reopen it for traffic. “A case has been registered in Tarnol Police Station against the PTI workers who blocked the road on the orders of Imran Khan,” police said. In Rawalpindi, protesters marched to Committee Chowk and also gathered at Liaqat Bagh but were later dispersed by police officials. A spokesperson for Rawalpindi police said workers at Liaqat Bagh pelted stones at officials after which police baton-charged them.