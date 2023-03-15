Ready to find any ‘possible way out’

Amid the clashes between the PTI’s workers and the police, the party’s Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the leadership is ready to find out a “possible way out” to avert bloodshed. The PTI vice chairman, while addressing a press conference at Zaman Park, asked the police to not “worsen the situation” and talk to the party’s leadership. “Show me the warrant. I will first read and understand it. Then, I will speak to Imran Khan and my lawyers,” the senior PTI leader told the police. Terming the police action as a reaction to yesterday’s rally and unreasonable, the PTI leader claimed that Khan has a protective bail granted by the court. “An arrest cannot be made” if a person has a protective bail, Qureshi stated. The PTI leader also asked the authorities if they wanted to postpone the upcoming elections.

Commenting on the police action, he maintained that the law enforcers arrived at Zaman Park with a programme for “bloodshed”. Extending a dialogue offer to the authorities, the PTI leader said that “talk to us maybe we will voluntarily surrender”.

He maintained that the police raided the Khan’s house, adding that the authorities are bent on harming him.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Farrukh Habib told journalists that today’s move was “dangerous” for Khan.

“I don’t think that police need to take any extreme step. We don’t want to put Imran Khan in any situation where his life is in danger.”

Habib mentioned that arrest warrants were suspended by the court in the judge-threatening case and the warrants for which the police are here, will also be suspended.