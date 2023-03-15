Daily Times

Wednesday, March 15, 2023


Are we destroying political landscape?

Agencies

Taking exception to the developments, President Arif Alvi said he was “deeply saddened by events”. “Unhealthy revenge politics,” he termed the police’s deployment to arrest Khan. “Poor priorities of [government] of a country that should focus on economic misery of the people,” he said, slamming the Shehbaz Sharif-led administration in the centre. “Are we destroying political landscape? Am concerned about safety & dignity of @ImranKhanPTI like that of all politicians.” The statement by president Alvi comes as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and police clashed on Tuesday in Lahore’s Zaman Park area after a contingent of the Islamabad police, along with armoured vehicles, reached party chief Imran Khan’s Lahore residence to arrest the former premier after non-bailable warrants were issued in the ongoing Toshakhana case against him.

