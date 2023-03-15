Taking exception to the developments, President Arif Alvi said he was “deeply saddened by events”. “Unhealthy revenge politics,” he termed the police’s deployment to arrest Khan. “Poor priorities of [government] of a country that should focus on economic misery of the people,” he said, slamming the Shehbaz Sharif-led administration in the centre. “Are we destroying political landscape? Am concerned about safety & dignity of @ImranKhanPTI like that of all politicians.” The statement by president Alvi comes as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and police clashed on Tuesday in Lahore’s Zaman Park area after a contingent of the Islamabad police, along with armoured vehicles, reached party chief Imran Khan’s Lahore residence to arrest the former premier after non-bailable warrants were issued in the ongoing Toshakhana case against him.