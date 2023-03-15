IHC set to hear PTI’s plea today

The PTI challenged Imran’s arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The party had filed the petition shortly after police and PTI workers had come face to face outside Zaman Park. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq fixed the hearing for Wednesday while rejecting the party’s request to conduct the hearing on Tuesday. The development was confirmed by the PTI chairman’s lawyer Ali Bukhari. “The plea has been fixed for hearing Wednesday (March 15) despite the objections raised” by the registrar’s office, he said. Fawad said that the plea challenging the arrest warrant had been fixed for Wednesday. He said that the arrest warrant against Imran was dated March 18, therefore, police should call off its operation and wait for the court’s verdict.

Earlier, the IHC’s registrar’s office raised an objection to Khan’s plea seeking the cancellation of the arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case. The IHC registrar’s office raised the objection that the deposed prime minister did not conduct biometric verification.