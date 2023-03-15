No polls until justice done to Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that elections will occur only after justice is done to Nawaz Sharif, a private TV channel reported. Addressing a party convention in Sheikhupura, Maryam said that PML-N would contest elections to win. She claimed that Imran Khan’s government made fake cases against Rana Sanaullah and other PML-N leaders. She criticised PTI chairman Imran Khan saying that thieves and robbers hide from arrest. “Never saw a political leader hide from arrest,” she remarked. Maryam also responded to criticism from former chief justice Saqib Nisar, who accused her of misbehaving, stressing that she was trained by Nawaz Sharif and Kulsoom Nawaz and that she was only showing people the mirror.