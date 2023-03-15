CBD Punjab steals show at Jashan-E-Baharan celebrations

The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) has successfully concluded its participation in the Jashan-E-Baharan celebrations (Spring Festival), organized by the Government of Punjab from March 4, 2023 till March 12, 2023

This yearly festival was aimed to promote the culture of Punjab by representing different themes, thereby bringing joy and entertainment to the people of the province. PCBDDA, also known as Central Business District Punjab, supported numerous activities during the festivity days, including Dangal (wrestling), Cycling, and Marathon. The authority also designed an ingenious social media campaign for Punjabi Culture Day to showcase the beauty and diversity of Punjab’s rich culture. The campaign, supported by videos and still images, highlighted Punjabi traditions like food, folk-music and sculptures.

The CBD Punjab float remained the center of attraction throughout the festival. The float showcased the signature projects of CBD Punjab, including SIRIUS, The Runway, and The Regalia. The float was beautifully decorated with flowers and vibrant colours, thus capturing the essence of this spring.

The commissioner Lahore division Mr. Mohammed Ali Randhawa appreciated the efforts of CBD Punjab of showcasing its unique projects in a lively manner, which illustrated the efforts of authority in building quality infrastructural projects in the province

CEO CBD Punjab. Mr. Imran Amin while expressing his view, said, “CBD Punjab has always backed government initiatives in promoting soft activities. We try to keep ourselves ahead in adding value to the community. Our participation in Jashan E Baharan is a testament to our commitment to promoting the rich culture and heritage of Punjab.”