An Art Exhibition “Potpourri” opened at COMSATS art Gallery on Friday. The exhibition was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Sajjad A. Madani, Registrar COMSATS University, Islamabad. The exhibition comprised of Art Works of students of the Department of Art and Design COMSATS University, Islamabad. The art works included paintings, collages as well as Maps of Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion Prof. Dr. Sajjad A. Madani advised students to work hard and produce as much work possible to polish their skills. He said this is critically important for students to get knowledge of trending technologies and bring innovation in their creativity through these. Dr. Madani said that COMSATS University has provided an excellent platform to its students in the form of an art gallery, frequently showcasing international artists as well as local talent.

Speaking at the occasion In Charge COMSATS Art Gallery Farrah Mahmood praised the students for hard work that they put in making their art works.

The art exhibition was attended and admired by people from all walks of life.