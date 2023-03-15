PMAS-AAUR launches the Mass Tree Planting Awareness Campaign 2023

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has launched the Mass Tree Planting Awareness Campaign 2023, here on Tuesday at University Research Farm, Koont, Mandra-Chakwal Road.

The event was organized by the Department of Forestry & Range Management and University Green Office in collaboration with Punjab Forest Department. Almost 2000 plants were planted and a total of 5000 plants will be planted in the campaign.

The event was inaugurated by Mr. Saqib Mehmood, Chief Conservator Forests, North Rawalpindi by planting a loquat tree. During the event, the representatives from Punjab Forest Department Dr. Nasim Iqbal Butt, Conservator of Forest, Potohar Circle, Mr. Kamran Kazmi, Divisional Forest Officer, Chakwal also attended the event and planted different types of fruit plants.

The Director, University Research Farm, Dr. Ghulam Qadir, Dr. Aamir Saleem, Chairman, Mr. Maqbool Shahbaz, Consultant along with Faculty of Department of Forestry & Range Management and Dr. Shahid Ali Khan, Director, University Green Office participated in the Mass Tree Planting Awareness Campaign-2023 and planted the trees.

Moreover, hundreds of the students relating to Green Youth Movement Club (GYM) led by Mr. Shehryar Nasim (Communication Lead, GYM) also staged an awareness walk and planted various species of fruit trees individually. Mr. Saqib Mehmood, Chief Conservator Forests, North Rawalpindi, on the occasion advised the students to contribute in the Clean, Green & Strong Pakistan drive. He further said that it is a necessity to plant maximum trees for the survival of all living beings on the earth and every student should participate in the tree plantation drives as it is our prime responsibility to save the natural environment.