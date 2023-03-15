President rejects speculations about delay in elections

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that there would be no delay in elections and he strongly believes that elections would be held on time. He added that timely elections would pave the way for improving the political and economic situation of the country. He also emphasized the need for upholding the Constitution of Pakistan as our history had proven that delay in elections had caused harm to democracy.

The President expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers’ Editors (CPNE), led by its President Kazam Khan, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Tuesday. Referring to his meeting with the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, the President said that Governor KP was a democratic person and he had encouraged him to appoint a date for elections in accordance with the Constitution and the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The President said that he had been playing his constitutional role and his decisions had also been affirmed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Talking to the delegation, the President said that he had been playing his role to reduce differences and promote reconciliation among the political parties. He stated that he was willing to meet any person or political party for the sake of the country. He remarked that he had also asked PTI leadership to negotiate with other political parties. He also mentioned that he had good working relations with the government.

While talking about the prevailing economic situation of the country, the President said that he was of the firm opinion that Pakistan would not default, adding that better and effective financial management could help overcome the economic difficulties faced by the country.

The President said that he was against corruption as Pakistan had badly been damaged by it, and therefore, he returned the NAB Amendment Bill to the Parliament. He regretted that delayed decision-making, violation of merit, nepotism and corruption had caused immense damage to Pakistan.

The President urged the media to educate the people by providing truthful and responsible analysis and opinions. He stated that despite the rise of new media, print media was still playing a vital role in shaping people’s opinions and informing them about important issues. The President emphasized the need for upholding the freedom of speech in Pakistan.

On this occasion President CPNE Kazam Khan, Sr. Vice President Ayaz Khan, Secretary General Aamer Mahmood, Deputy Secretary General Yousaf Nizami, Vice Presidents Dr. Jabbar Khattak, Irshad Ahmed Arif, Tahir Farooq, Arif Baloch, Finance Secretary Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Information Secretary Dr. Zubair Mehmood, Joint Secretaries Maqsood Yousufi, Zia Tanoli, Mumtaz Ahmed Sadiq, Yahya Khan Saduzai, Senior Members Aijaz-ul-Haq, Sardar Khan Niazi, Hamid Hussain Abidi, Muhammad Haider Amin, Khalil-ur-Rehman, Abdul Khalique Ali, Zulfiqar Ahmed Rahat, Muhammad Owais Raazi, Tanveer Shaukat, Sher Muhammad Khuhawar, Waqas Tariq Farooq, Sajjad Abbasi, Muhammad Akmal Chohan, Tazeen Akhter, Mehmood Alam Khalid, Fazl-e-Haq, Syed Safeer Hussain Shah, Qaswar Jameel Roohani, Munazah Seham and Bilqees Jehan were also presented.