PM greets Punjabis on cultural day

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday felicitated the people of Punjab on their cultural day. “Happy Punjabi Culture Day to the people of the land of lush green fields of Punjab,” he said in his tweet, as the province marked the cultural day. He mentioned various cultural colours of Punjab such as Cholistan deserts, Multan – the land of saints, wrestlers of Gujranwala, talented people of Faisalabad, the active youth of Potohar and the lively people of Lahore.”The beauty of the federation of Pakistan is incomplete without this rainbow,” he added.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani discussed overall political situation in the country besides other matters of mutual interest. During the meeting, they also discussed effective legislation and its importance in the prosperity of the country. Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar and Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar were present in the meeting.