Educational institutions to be transformed into centers of excellence: Baloch

Secretary Higher Education Department South Punjab Muhammad Altaf Baloch has said that higher education institutions will be transformed into the centers of excellence for the development of knowledge-based economy. He said that there is a need to innovate in research and teaching activities so that our education system can be aligned with international standards. South Punjab Secretariat is initiating measures with far-reaching results in this regard. Secretary Higher Education South Punjab expressed these views during a meeting with the delegation of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur head by Registrar, Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil informed about the development and reforms in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has become one of the largest universities in the country in terms of the number of students and also occupies a prominent position in the global ranking. Secretary HED South Punjab appreciated the extraordinary progress of the university in various fields and said that promotion of relations with alumni and establishment of directorate in this regard is a very good initiative.