Bahrain National Guard commander calls on Air Chief

Commander Bahrain National Guard, General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force during his visit to Air Headquarters, Islamabad today. During the meeting, several key areas of mutual interest along with regional developments were discussed.

Chief of the Air Staff shared broad contours of PAF’s modernization plan of smart acquisitions from allied countries, upgradation of infrastructure and revamping of training. The Air Chief highlighted that both the countries enjoy long lasting religious and historic relationships which are manifested through unprecedented strategic partnership. He also reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral ties in military to military cooperation, strategic alliance and the training domain. CAS further said, “Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relationship with Bahrain which is based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability”.

The visiting dignitary praised the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by Pakistan Air Force over the years, especially through indigenization. He also appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in bilateral military cooperation at all levels. Both the dignitaries vowed to further consolidate cooperation in various fields including training, emerging technologies and mutual cooperation in aviation industry.