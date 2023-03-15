Naqvi for taking care of orphans and abandoned children

Industrialists and philanthropists have come forward to support the abandoned children living in orphanages and shelter homes across Punjab.

Gohar Ijaz, Mian Ahsan, Anwar Ghani, and Fawad Mukhtar met caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and expressed their interest in managing 12 children’s homes and three Kashana centers where 611 children are enrolled. Upon the direction of the chief minister, these centers will be handed over to the Lahore Institute of Health Sciences (LIHS), being run by philanthropists. An agreement will be signed between the provincial government and the LIHS soon. The CM directed to finalise the agreement without delay.

The children will be admitted to quality private schools according to their capabilities. A world-class system will be established in Punjab for the care of orphaned and abandoned children, and the government will build new rooms in these orphanages to meet their requirements.

The CM stated that taking care of orphans and abandoned children is a religious and social obligation. People who take care of these children are the benefactors of society. The best system will be established through the cooperation of the private sector to ensure the welfare and education of these children. The trained staff and other staff will be hired for the orphanages. By providing the best care for these children, philanthropists and industrialists are contributing to the betterment of society, he maintained.

A meeting was held in the Chief Minister’s Office under the chair of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in which provincial ministers Dr Javed Akram, Amir Mir, SM Tanveer, Bilal Afzal, Mansoor Qadir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, chief secretary, secretaries and others participated while Provincial Minister Dr Jamal Nasir participated through video link.

A ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s Office in connection with Punjab Culture Day with caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi as the chief guest on Tuesday.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir presented the traditional turban of Punjab to the CM. The CM then had cabinet members wear traditional turbans. CCPO Lahore, secretary information, commissioner Lahore, chief secretary, secretary coordination of the Chief Minister’s Office, and others were given turbans while deputy commissioner Lahore was given the traditional shawl.

On this occasion, CM said that the colors of Punjab’s culture and traditions are heart-warming. Punjab’s culture is loved all over the world, and Punjabis, everywhere, have their unique identity. He said that love, peace, brotherhood, unity, and respect are the prominent colors of Punjab’s culture. The scent of love, hospitality, and ethics comes from Punjab’s soil, he noted. He said that every regional color is blended into Punjab’s culture and every color shines in our culture. Punjab is the land of lively hearts, he added.

The CM and ministers appreciated the efforts of Provincial Minister Amir Mir and the information and culture department for celebrating this day.

Punjab, a province known for its five rivers, boasts a rich and captivating culture.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the diversity and uniqueness of Punjab’s culture in a message released on Tuesday. He acknowledged that Punjab’s culture is distinguished by its vibrant colors and is the heart of Pakistan’s culture. He highlighted hard work, love, respect, and tolerance as the foundational principles of Punjab’s culture and noted that Punjab has produced world-renowned poets, scholars, writers, and artists. Punjab’s Sufi culture is an embodiment of the values of sweetness, peace, and mutual respect, he remarked, with great Sufi poets such as Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar, Kh Ghulam Farid, Bulleh Shah, Waris Shah, and Mian Muhammad Bakhsh promoting and spreading the culture. The Information and Culture Department has organized a plethora of events throughout the province to commemorate Punjab Culture Day.

Additionally, agriculture plays an integral role in Punjab’s economic culture, and both rural and urban cultures accurately portray the essence of Punjab. Celebrating culture day aims to promote love, tolerance, and brotherhood in society; he said and extended warm greetings to all citizens on this occasion.