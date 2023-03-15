Khowaja assumes charge as IG NH& MP

Sultan Ali Khowaja, PSP, assumed charge as Inspector General, National Highways & Motorway Police. He is the 21st Inspector General of National Highways & Motorway Police. Before his posting as IG, NHMP, he was working as Additional Inspector General Police, South Region in Motorway Police. On his arrival at NHMP Headquarters in Islamabad, he was presented a Guard of Honor subsequent to which he held meetings with his staff officers. The new commander pledged his resolve to strengthen the organization for improved public service. During his illustrious career, he undertook various important assignments.