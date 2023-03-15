One who fears jail cannot be a leader: Chandio

Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio on Tuesday said that leaders did not fear facing court cases and the one who fears going to jail couldn’t be a leader.

Talking to the private news channel, the Senator criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for not appearing in court and added that he was creating chaos and anarchy in the country.

He said that leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had always appeared before courts in cases registered against them and always respected the judiciary.

Chandio said politicians should play their role to bring political and economic stability to the country in the current situation.