Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, March 15, 2023


Platform launched to help people earn regular income

News Desk

TPL Life Insurance Limited, Pakistan’s 1st InsurTech enterprise in the innovative insurance business, has launched the country’s most revolutionary Virtual Life Insurance Agent Learning & Earning Platform – “Muavin.”

A means for every Pakistani to create an alternate or regular income stream by selling TPL Life’s insurance products. The user can sign-up for free on Muavin, complete the learning phase while referring to available video lectures & course material, become a certified Muavin, start selling from anywhere in Pakistan, and earn a commission for successful sales.

This unique digital platform can be accessed for learning, acquiring a certification, and subsequent sale of insurance products by certified Muavins via Mobile App &/or Web – both life and health insurance products can be sold digitally, omitting the need for paper-based learning and sales practices.

There have been 15,000 sign-ups across Pakistan since the launch of the platform – a testament to the fact that Pakistanis are aggressively looking for options that enable them to learn new skills, increase income, maintain & improve lifestyles, and be financially empowered to address any inflation &/or economic strains.

The Muavin platform aligns with TPL Life’s vision of enabling Pakistan & every Pakistani digitally, ensuring that economic activity is intrinsic at every step of financial prosperity, highlighting the talent and capabilities that the country fosters.

“We are thrilled to introduce a medium for our fellow Pakistanis that offers them the opportunity to pursue their goals, hone their talents, and make a better living for themselves,” said Mr. Saad Nisaar, CEO of TPL Life Insurance. He added, “The overwhelming number of sign-ups is a testament to the demand for this platform in Pakistan.”

In addition, Mr. Humayoon Asghar, Chief Strategy & Retail Officer, said, “This is a proud moment for us; we are confident that Muavin Platform will be the game-changer for TPL Life and the entire insurance industry of Pakistan. The platform has enabled distribution of our products directly to every Pakistani via Muavins (Virtual Agents) – without dependency over traditional brick & mortar setups – adding to economic activity in the country, opportunities for fellow Pakistanis & growth for TPL Life.”

Submit a Comment