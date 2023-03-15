Kuwait allows more donations for quake victims in Türkiye, Syria

Kuwait extended licenses for associations to collect donations for the victims of last month’s deadly earthquakes that killed thousands in Türkiye and Syria. Minister of Social Affairs, Mai al-Baghli, said Kuwaiti charities have collected 4 million dinars ($13 million) in donations for the quake victims.

“We have decided to extend the licenses of the special relief campaign to collect donations as part of Kuwait’s efforts to assist the earthquake victims in Syria and Türkiye,” she said.

Kuwait dispatched its 13th relief plane loaded with humanitarian aid earlier this month for the quake victims in Türkiye. Following the quake disaster, the Kuwaiti government dispatched rescue teams to Türkiye to take part in searching efforts for survivors.

The Gulf country also pledged $30 million in aid to both Türkiye and Syria. The Kuwaiti social affairs minister also visited Gaziantep in southern Türkiye on Feb. 14 to express her country’s solidarity with the quake-hit nation.

The death toll from the powerful earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye on Feb. 6 has risen to 48,448, according to official figures.