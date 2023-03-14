Sana Javed sorrowful over Ali Bilal’s death

Pakistan actor Sana Javed expressed sorrow by commenting on the video of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah, shared by the party chairman Imran Khan on his Instagram handle.

The video contains clips of the deceased and his passion for the party as he can be seen chanting slogans in favour of Khan and telling people that he can even sacrifice his life for his leader.

The actress along with thousands of other people, reacted to the video which garnered over 160,000 reactions within hours. The actor also commented with two heartbroken emojis under the video.

The whole nation was left shaken on Wednesday after horrific images of the body of Bilal in Lahore began circulating on social media. Soon “Zille Shah”, “Ali Bilal” and “Black Vigo” began to trend on Twitter and other social media platforms.

With the passage of time, more and more details of Bilal’s death began to surface, including a video of Bilal being taken away in a police van. According to the post-mortem report, the victim had 26 marks of torture on his body.