Maula Jatt’s gandasa strikes gold at charity auction

Despite the challenges faced by Pakistan, the generosity of the people of the country is something that never fades away.

This was evident at the charity event organised by Sahara Trust, where fans of the popular character Maula Jatt bid generously for his iconic weapon, the Gandasa.

Present at the event was none other than Fawad Khan, the actor who played the role of Maula Jatt in the recent blockbuster hit The Legend of Maula Jatt.

The Gandasa, which had been popularized in the era of ace actor Sultan Rahi, had once again gained popularity among fans after Fawad Khan wielded it on the big screen.

The auction of the Gandasa saw an enthusiastic bidding war, with a fan finally purchasing the replica for a staggering $50,000.

The proceeds from the sale will be used to support cancer patients in need of treatment, making it a truly charitable act.

The event was a testament to the generosity of the Pakistani people, who never shy away from contributing to a good cause.