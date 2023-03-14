Malala earns praise for her reply to Jimmy Kimmel at Oscars

The third-time Oscars host, Jimmy Kimmel is in hot waters for his ‘dumb’ joke to Malala Yousafzai, while the latter is sweeping praises for her classy reply.

The Pakistani activist, Yousafzai took the Internet by storm on Monday with her debut Oscars outing at the 95th edition of the prestigious evening.

With utmost grace and poise yet keeping modest stature in place, the youngest Nobel laureate walked the champagne red carpet with husband Asser Malik, in a silver, sequined hood gown by Ralph Lauren paired with some gems and a striking bold lip.

A clip from the ceremony, originally shared by broadcaster ABC news on social media, sees the banter between Yousafzai and Kimmel, when the latter approached the executive producer of the Oscar-nominated Documentary Short Film ‘Stranger at the Gate’ and quite irrelevantly asked her a question about the spit-gate controversy between Harry Styles and Chris Pine.

“Your work on human rights and education for women and children is an inspiration. As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?” Jimmy Kimmel questioned, to which, Yousafzai replied after a brief pause, “I only talk about peace.”

Retweeting the original video, Yousafzai wrote on the micro-blogging site: “Treat people with kindness.”

While the 25-year-old handled the question aptly, a number of social users questioned Kimmel for his ‘dumb’ jokes and also lauded the former for her ‘classy’ response.